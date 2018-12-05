Bayern Munich Set Aside €150m for Ajax Duo De Jong & De Ligt as Part of Summer Overhaul

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have set €150m aside as they prepare to break their transfer record in a double deal for Ajax pair Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The Bavarians are preparing to undergo a major renovation next summer and a number of their older players will be shown the exit door. So far, only Arjen Robben has confirmed that this will be his last season at the Allianz Arena.

Sport Bild claim that Bayern Munich have already put €150m to one side so that they can sign Netherlands internationals de Ligt and de Jong next year. The pair have also been heavily linked with La Liga champions Barcelona among others.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Dutch giants Ajax are resigned to losing their best players, but they will receive their biggest ever payday as compensation, with their current record sale set at £36m following Davinson Sánchez's move to Tottenham in 2017.

Bayern Munich are actually believed to have set aside €185m in total ahead of the summer transfer window, as a deal for VfB Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard is believed to be all but complete.

Two more of Bayern Munich's transfer targets are named by Sport Bild too, which offers an insight into what the club's stance over manager Niko Kovač's future could be.

It is claimed that the Bavarians are also eyeing Bundesliga stars Ante Rebić and Luka Jović, both of whom play for Kovač's former side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Croatia international Rebić has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the past, and his performances at the World Cup during the summer convinced the club's hierarchy that the 25-year-old can succeed in Bavaria.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Jović, meanwhile, is only just finding his feet in Frankfurt despite being halfway through his two-year loan spell from parent club S.L. Benfica.

The 20-year-old has 18 appearances across all competitions this season, where he has scored 15 goals. Jović is currently the joint top scorer in the Bundesliga, alongside Borussia Dortmund star Paco Alcácer, largely thanks to his five-goal haul against Fortuna Düsseldorf.