Chelsea in Contract Talks With Eden Hazard 'Every Week' as Blues Offer Huge Money Extension Deal

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri confirmed that the club are in talks with Eden Hazard 'every week' over a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international is currently 18 months away from leaving west London on a free transfer, but rumoured interest from long-term suitors Real Madrid has supposedly caused Hazard's camp to delay extension talks with Chelsea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Their stance over Hazard's next move has softened somewhat since the World Cup, and new manager Sarri confirmed that the 27-year-old was still regularly holding talks with Chelsea's decision makers over his future.

"I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week I think, so if there is something new, the club will call me immediately," Sarri said, quoted by Standard Sport.

"Eden is very important for us, like every special player. He's important for his club. I think the club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it's up to him if he wants to renew or not. I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here.”

The two-time Premier League champion has reportedly been offered the chance to once again become the club's highest paid player - having just been overtaken by N'Golo Kanté - with a new £300k-a-week contract that will span over five years.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Although Hazard has had his head turned by Real Madrid in the past, Los Blancos have undergone a major overhaul of their infamous Galácticos transfer policy and club president Florentino Pérez is now predominantly looking to invest in youth players.