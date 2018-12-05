Chris Hughton Hails Brighton's 'Outstanding' Performance During 3-1 Win Over Crystal Palace

Chris Hughton was full of praise for his Brighton side after they soared to a 3-1 victory over their M23 rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

First half goals from Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone sealed the deal for the Seagulls, who won fairly comfortably in spite of the fact they played much of the game with ten men following Shane Duffy's red card.

The Brighton boss was understandably beaming with pride after the match, telling Sky Sports: "We were outstanding. From the start, 11 versus 11, we were good.





"The moments that changed the game - going down to 10 men - the fact we got the second goal so quick after that put us in good stead.





"To play against a very talented Crystal Palace side, with some very good offensive options, and restrict them to no clear chances, we had to defend well. We were outstanding.

"It's the fact we went down to 10 men against a very talented team. That's hard. It was a shame they scored the penalty as we were worthy of a 3-0 scoreline.

"Its four games now that we've played in games where a player has been sent off, some had gone for us, some have gone against us.

"We knew we had to work harder than they did in the second half and it paid dividends."

When asked to comment on Duffy's first half sending off, Hughton added: "He's an experienced professional, an international professional.

"There will be nobody that knows that you cannot get away with that more than Shane will.We'll miss him for three games but we have a quad at the moment that are really pushing. It's an opportunity for someone else."