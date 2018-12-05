Everton Keen on Signing Barcelona Loanee Andre Gomes in Permanent Deal Next Summer

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed that the club are very keen on making Andre Gomes' loan move from Barcelona permanent next summer, but has acknowledged money may be a sticking point.

After recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of action for the Toffees in the early part of the season, Gomes has been in excellent form since being introduced into the first-team in October.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Portuguese international's form has prompted Silva to claim the Merseyside club are looking into making Gomes' stay at Goodison Park permanent.





However, Silva accepted that reaching an agreement with Barcelona may be difficult, particularly with the midfielder's reported £90m release clause in effect.





The Everton boss said (as quoted by the Daily Mirror ): "There are three parts to any deal - us, Andre and Barcelona. We have to go step-by-step and in the right moment.

If Everton can land a permanent deal for Andre Gomes, that’s the base to build a side around for the next few years. Absolutely immense again today #EFC — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) December 2, 2018

"Of course, our owner and our board will find the right moment to try to do something and will do everything we can to achieve it, but it is not just one decision that is in our hands."

After a stellar performance in Everton's dramatic 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday, Silva praised Gomes' impact in the Premier League , and remarked positively on the 25-year-old's integration with his new teammates.

André Gomes best player on the field. Helped Everton keep their shape and gave them a foothold in the game from very early on. Quietly imposed himself. Big performance regardless of freak goal at the end. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) December 2, 2018

Silva added: "If it was in our hands, we would possibly move faster because it is impossible to be more happy with Andre than we are in this moment.



"Everything he is doing, his performances, how he is enjoying it, how he has settled in our dressing room as a man and as a professional it is all quality."