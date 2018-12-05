Jurgen Klopp Lauds Fabinho for Merseyside Derby Performance & Midfield Partnership With Wijnaldum

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp heaped praise onto defensive midfielder Fabinho following his stand out performance during the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The Brazil international made his tenth appearance for the Reds since his £40m move from French giants AS Monaco, starting for just the fourth time in the Premier League.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite a shaky start to life in the north-west, Fabinho put in a commanding display alongside Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield last weekend and manager Klopp claims that Sunday's performance was exactly what he expects from the 25-year-old.


"I don’t judge it on big steps or small steps, it was just a good performance from him. It was exactly what I expected," Klopp said, quoted by the club's official website. "So far, Gini and Fabinho have worked really well together on the defending side.

"Nobody so far could really deny [Everton’s] build-up like we did, and they’ve played away at Chelsea. That was really brilliant.

"You have to be in the right spaces and that looked really good. On the other side, playing football was good. It can be better like it always can be, but he was calm on the ball and it was a really good performance."

Klopp went on to stress that Fabinho will now have to adapt to playing as a lone defensive midfielder, a position he often played during a five-year spell with Monaco, as opposed to partnering Wijnaldum.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Brazilian will be hoping that he can retain his place in the starting lineup on Wednesday when Liverpool make the short trip to Burnley, but Jordan Henderson will return to the squad when they travel to Turf Moor.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)