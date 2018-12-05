Liverpool Will Set New Club Record in the Premier League With Victory Over Burnley

Liverpool are just one victory away from setting a new club record for the most points accumulated from the first 15 league games of the season.

The Reds currently sit second in the Premier League table on 36 points and face 19th-placed Burnley away from home on Wednesday, knowing three points against Sean Dyche's side will see them move onto 39 points and remain within two points of league leaders Manchester City.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As pointed out by the Liverpool Echo, Jürgen Klopp's men manage to secure a win at Turf Moor, the 39-point mark at this stage of the campaign would eclipse the total of their 1904/05, 1978/79 and 1990/91 campaigns by one point and thus set a new record.

The Reds, who are also unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games since a defeat to Chelsea in May, boast the best defensive record in the league. They have conceded just five times, four of which have come away from home. City have the best defensive record on the road, conceding two league goals away from home.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, the Clarets have a reputation of scoring against the Reds in the past and it would come as no surprise if they managed to find the net against Liverpool. Burnley have scored in each of their last four meetings, while Liverpool have scored in eight of their last nine.





A win for Klopp's side will take them to just two points behind Manchester City, as the Reds give chase into the busy winter schedule.