Newcastle United Eyeing January Swoop for Real Madrid Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently Los Blancos' third choice goalkeeper, and hasn’t made an appearance for Real Madrid this year, having re-joined the club from Espanyol three years ago. 

Rob Foldy/GettyImages

CalcioMercato (Via HITC) have stated that Casilla is one of Benitez's January transfer targets after being told he is free to leave Los Blancos. 

While Newcastle currently have four goalies at the club, first choice Martin Dubravka has been linked to Italian champions Juventus. Dubravka signed in January 2018 from Sparta Praha before being loaned back to the Czech side; since his return he has made 14 appearances with four clean sheets. If the Slovakian international was to head to Turin, Kiko Casilla is looking likely to become the new number one at St. James' Park.

Under the Bosman, ruling Newcastle would be able to sign Casilla on a pre-contract. With Casilla currently not in the team being third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas this may be an attractive move to link up with former manager and fellow Spaniard Rafa Benitez in the north east.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

With Dubvraka’s potential move to Italy, Benitez will be hoping he can spend some money this January and Kiko Casilla could be the man he is looking to replace him with.

