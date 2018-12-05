Pep Guardiola Admits City Needed an 'Aggressive' Performance to Beat Watford

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Pep Guardiola has praised his player's 'aggressive' performance after Manchester City's 2-1 win at Watford put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League. 

Goals either side of half-time from Leroy Sané and Riyad Mahrez ensured that City claimed all three points, despite Watford being able to mount a late fightback after Abdoulaye Doucouré bundled in to set up a tense finale.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As it stands, the Citizens are five points clear atop the Premier League, with second-placed Liverpool hoping to close the gap when they face Burnley on Wednesday night.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola said: "In the first half we had many chances, and after 2-0 the game was in control. We let them have the opportunity to come back.

"Once you concede with five to 10 minutes left you suffer, we didn't get the third goal which we needed. We had the chances to kill the game but we missed and that is what it is. We know that, we are not new in the Premier League.

"We had a good performance, we were aggressive and regained the balls, Ben Foster made some incredible saves.

"Leroy Sane is scoring goals, he is back. It is always difficult at Stamford Bridge, we must recover our legs and our mind."

Following their victory at Vicarage Road, City are now unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League. In fact, the reigning champions have only lost two of their last 61 games in the top flight.

This is a run they will be hoping to continue in their next fixture, which sees them travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday. 

