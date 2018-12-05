Roy Hodgson Left 'Disappointed' By Penalty Decision in Crystal Palace's 3-1 Defeat to Brighton

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Roy Hogdson has lamented the decision to award Brighton a penalty during Crystal Palace's 3-1 defeat to the Seagulls on Tuesday evening.

Palace were undone by three first half goals from Glenn Murray, Leon Balogun and Florin Andone and, despite having a man advantage for much of the game after Shane Duffy's red card, the Eagles were only able to claw one goal back through Luka Milivojevic's second half spot kick.

Brighton's opening goal came after a controversial penalty decision went against Palace and Hodgson claimed that the decision ended up influencing the outcome of the game.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

"We were disappointed by the penalty decision, but we hadn't been playing well," Hodgson told Sky Sports.


"All first goals are decisive. Anyone who has seen the replay of the penalty will have seen what I have seen so there is no point commenting.

"[The penalty] wasn't the crucial factor. The second goal was the really decisive moment. It's disappointing to concede from the corner and the third goal gave us a mountain to climb.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Hodgson was left particularly frustrated by side's inability to make the most of their numerical advantage, but he insisted that his players still gave it their all.

"It's not rocket science. We knew we would have a lot of the ball, but you can't force them to not get lots of men behind the ball.

"We got one goal and one or two little opportunities. I can't demand more from the players, who gave it their best shot and kept going.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

"Every defeat is a setback. We played well for two games, we didn't play well today and we lost. Every game is a new story. Today we weren't able to react."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)