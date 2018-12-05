Santiago Solari Casts Doubt Over Real Madrid January Signings After Claiming It's Not 'His Area'

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has described the winter transfer window as "not his area", casting doubt over whether Los Blancos will make a move to strengthen their squad in January.

Real have had one of their worst starts to a domestic season in recent years, as some embarrassing results have seen the giants stumble into fifth position in the league. Despite this mixed campaign, they sit just five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference as quoted by Marca, Solari spoke on the issue of potentially bringing in reinforcements for his squad in January.

"I don't know about this issue, as winter signings aren't my area. There are 24 players in the squad, plus those who are at Castilla. I see that they all have desire and motivation."





Solari also addressed Isco's Instagram post in which the attacking midfielder asked fans if he looked overweight, and took the opportunity to speak on the importance of team selection.

"I'm not on social media and didn't see Isco's photo. Players need to give the best of themselves to be available and to then do the best possible. Then there are choices and different periods of form, all of this exists. The job of the coach is to try to pick well and avoid mistakes.





"There are players in football who play well and who do so constantly, which is why they start for 10 or 12 years, but nobody has played forever because they are called X."

Solari's comments will worry Real fans who feel they need new arrivals in January to challenge for La Liga title, if no signings are made then players such as Gareth Bale will need to step up.