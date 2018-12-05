Thiago Alcantara Drops Hint Over Long Term Future & Eyes Champions League Title With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara has admitted that he would be happy to stay in Bavaria for a few more years, adding that he wants to bring the Champions League trophy back to the Allianz Arena.

The 27-year-old has never won Europe's elite competition with the German champions, having first moved to Bayern Munich from Barcelona - where he was part of their Champions League winning side in 2011 - just weeks after the Reds' treble-winning campaign.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Speaking about his future, Thiago admitted that he is eager to stay beyond his current five-year spell in the Bundesliga, all-but ending recent transfer speculation which has tipped the Spain international to rejoin his brother Rafinha in Catalonia.

"I am well and I am working on playing as much as possible," Thiago told Goal and Spox. "I've matured here, gained important experience and the opportunity to enjoy football more. Life is made up of stages and, of course, some more years can be added to this stage."

Thiago has only recently returned from injury for Niko Kovač's side and he made his first appearance back as a second half substitute against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Bayern Munich return to European action next week against Ajax, with both sides already qualified for the knockout stages.

Thiago admitted that his side are already keeping an eye on the last 16, admitting that they want to have luck swing in their favour following recent knockout stage matches against Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

"We did not have luck on our side against Real and Atletico in recent years," he added. "But we keep going, we really want that title, even though we know how difficult it will be."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Bayern Munich have been without the Champions League trophy since their outstanding treble-winning campaign in 2013, which concluded with a final win over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.