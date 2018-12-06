Claudio Ranieri Insists Draw Was the Deserved Result After Stalemate Against Former Side

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes a draw was the right outcome on the night after his team were held 1-1 by former side Leicester City at Craven Cottage.

Aboubakar Kamara opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, but James Maddison's second-half strike salvaged a point for the visitors and denied the Cottagers from securing a first league clean sheet of the campaign.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The west London outfit created some good opportunities in the game and were in the ascendancy in the second-half, but Ranieri insisted that a draw was the 'right' result.

The Italian told Sky Sports: "I'm pleased because I think the draw is right because they had two great chances in the beginning and the second-half was much better for us in the beginning.

"We scored a goal and had the match in our hands but Leicester reacted very well, they scored a goal."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2015-16, was a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium and received a great ovation before and after the 'emotional' encounter by the away fans.

"It was an emotion so high, from the beginning the Leicester and Fulham fans were shouting my name and also at the end I said hello to everybody."

The Fulham manager also admitted that, despite his former side creating crucial opportunities to win the match, his current side could have snatched the victory themselves with Denis Odoi going close in injury-time.

"During the 1-0, we had two chances to score again, but after they drew level, they had three great chances to win the match.

"And also at the end of the match, we had the chance with Denis Odoi to score a goal, but at the end I think it's the right result."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The match was the third fixture since the appointment of Ranieri, whose side were beaten in their previous encounter to another former side Chelsea, and he added that there were already visible signs of improvement.

"Both the teams played to win the match, it was a draw," he remarked, "I saw good improvement from my players and of course little mistakes, but in every match if you analyse, all the teams make little mistakes."