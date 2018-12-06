Juventus vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus welcome rivals Inter to the Allianz Stadium on Friday as the Bianconeri look to make it 14 wins out of 15 games and continue their record setting start to the season.

Juventus start the game 11 points ahead of their opponents Inter who currently sit in third. The Bianconeri are coming off an impressive 3-0 win away to Fiorentina and have scored the most goals (30) in Serie A and have conceded the fewest (8).

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Inter on the other hand had a hard fought draw away to Roma on Sunday but face an even harder task this week as they haven't registered a goal away to Juventus in any of their last four visits. However, Inter captain Mauro Icardi has a fine record against Juventus scoring eight goals and notching two assists in 11 appearances against them.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Friday 07 December What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 2 Referee? Daniele Orsato

Team News





Both teams should be close to full fitness on Friday. Juventus should see Emre Can and Federico Bernardeschi return to the squad.

Alex Sandro was also ruled out against Fiorentina after picking up a thigh injury but he will likely return against Inter as he is clearly Massimiliano Allegri's first choice at left-back. Should he fail a fitness test, Mattia De Sciglio will be ready again to fill in at full-back. This means that the only anticipated absence will be Semi Khedira who has been out since the middle of November with an ankle injury.





On the other hand Brazilian left-back Dalbert and Belgium attacking midfielder Radja Nainggolan remain Inter's only injury concerns. Manager Luciano Spalletti switched to 4-3-3 on the weekend but given the size of the task which faces the Nerazzurri he will likely revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Keita Balde scored in his second consecutive game at the weekend so has likely done enough to retain his place. Danilo D'Ambrosio provided the assist so he too should also keep his place ahead of Sime Vrsaljko.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Pjanic, Bentancur, Matuidi; Ronaldo, Dybala.

Inter

Handanovic; Asamoah, Vrij, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio; Vecino, Brozovic; Perisic, Mario, Keita Balde; Icardi.



Head to Head Record

Juventus are unbeaten against Inter in their last five meetings at home and have only lost just one of their last XI. Inter have lost six of their last 12 meetings against the Bianconeri in all competitions and have won only twice. One defeat came famously last season when ten-man Juventus scored a late winner at the San Siro at the end of a hard fought title race with Napoli.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri have not scored in their last four visits to the Allianz Stadium and their last win there was in March 2012. Three out of the last five matches between these two teams have seen just two or less goals scored and this run seems likely to continue as we see the league's best two defences face-off.

Recent Form

The Bianconeri were extremely impressive in their last game winning 3-0 away to Fiorentina. Juventus boast Serie A's top goalscorer in Cristiano Ronaldo who, after a slow start to life in Turin, now has ten goals and five assists in 14 games.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Juventus have won their last four without conceding and have won seven of their last eight games, including wins away to Milan and at home against Valencia.

Inter have won nine out of their 14 games in the league but already find themselves 11 points off the league leaders, and are just four points ahead of city rivals Milan.

They have managed to record impressive draws away to Barcelona and Roma while also beating Frosinone 3-0 at home. However, they have also suffered a defeat to Tottenham and a humiliating 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Atalanta.

👑 | @MauroIcardi in the 17-18 season:



⚽ 29 Serie A goals

🎖 Top Scorer

🥇 Named Player of the Season by his peers

🏅 Goal of the Season #GGDC #GGDC18 #FCIM ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/jDG6q4mVKA — Inter (@Inter_en) December 4, 2018

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Juventus Inter Juventus 1-2 Manchester United (7/11) Inter 1-1 Barcelona (06/11) Milan 0-2 Juventus (11/11) Atalanta 4-1 Inter (11/11) Juventus 2-0 SPAL (24/11) Inter 3-0 Frosinone (24/11) Juventus 1-0 Valencia (27/11) Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter (28/11) Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus (01/12) AS Roma 2-2 Inter (02/12)

Prediction

Juventus have been unstoppable in the league this season, and with Inter's inconsistent form away from home, they should expect to see the gap between these two teams grow by another three points.

Inter have had a torrid time away to Juventus in recent years but can hold out hope that their new found defensive solidity and Icardi's recent form, scoring eight in the last seven games, will give them a chance of coming away with the points.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Inter