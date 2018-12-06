Leicester City Manager Claude Puel Frustrated After Squandering Chances in Draw Against Fulham

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has expressed his frustration after his side squandered several opportunities in their 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

James Maddison's second-half strike cancelled out Aboubakar Kamara's 42nd minute effort to salvage a point for Puel's men, who have gone seven matches unbeaten in all competitions.

The Frenchman believed that the overall result was a 'fair' one considering they were fortunate not to concede at times, but was disappointed that the Foxes couldn't make the most of their opportunities.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Puel told Sky Sports: "I think it's a fair result because we can win this game and we can lose also. It was just a shame in the first-half, we had good chances, good possibilities and after it was difficult in the second-half. 

"It was poor for us and after some rotation, some changes, we found good desire, good quality and we came back in the game. I think the most important thing was to score after we had chances to win the game, perhaps [not] to lose in injury-time also."

Leicester were on top for the majority of the first-half and could have led in the third minute had Kelechi Iheanacho got the better of Sergio Rico in the Fulham goal when sent through one on one. Skipper Wes Morgan was also wasteful from set-pieces, but despite crediting their opponents, Puel reiterated his frustration at the spurned chances.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"We played against a good team with good quality and did very well in their last few games against Southampton and Chelsea and against us.

"But I am a little frustrated after the first-half because we had the chances to score and to manage out game better and after it was not possible, the second-half was poor for us."

Both Kasper Schmeichel and Rico produced heroics at opposite ends over the course of the match and Puel suggested it was exciting to watch as a spectator, although he also admitted he wasn't too pleased with the type of chances they were allowing their opposition.

"I think it was a good thing for our fans and for the opponents also to see this game, because it was a good spectacle.

"It was amazing to see these situations, these chances for them, for us...For me I was not very happy to concede some chances, of course. For the next game, we have to correct our concentration because it was not enough today."

Puel's side face Tottenham Hotspur next in the Premier League and the Foxes could be without several key players, including Jamie Vardy, who was absent for tonight's match. 

