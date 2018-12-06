Manchester United vs Fulham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time and Team News

Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. United's struggles have been well documented this season, as lacklustre performances on the pitch and constant drama with manager Jose Mourinho have seen the club sit in eighth place - eight points adrift of the top four.
Fulham haven't fared much better as they sit bottom of the table, having only won two matches all season. United go into the game off of the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal midweek, whilst Fulham earned a point at home to Leicester City as Claudio Ranieri faced his former club for the first time.
Both sides are in desperate need of a win to boost momentum going into the hectic Christmas period. Here's 90min's preview of Saturday's game.
How to Watch
|When is Kick Off?
|Saturday 8th December
|What Time is Kick Off?
|3pm (BST)
|Where is it Played?
|Old Trafford
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|NBC Sports
Team News
United have been hit with a number of untimely injuries. Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof are both out with hamstring injuries, whilst Luke Shaw missed the draw with Arsenal through injury. Ashley Young is available after suspension, and could replace either Diogo Dalot or Matteo Darmian in the starting lineup. Top scorer Anthony Martial is a doubt for the match after being substituted through injury midweek.
Fulham will be without Timothy Fosu-Mensah who is ineligible to face his parent club, and Aleksandar Mitrovic is one yellow card away from suspension.
Predicted Lineups
|Manchester United
|De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Young; Pogba, Matic, Lingard; Rashford, Lukaku
|Fulham
|Rico; Christie, Odoi, Mawson, Le Marchand; Seri, Chambers, Camara, Cairney, Sessegnon; Mitrovic
Head to Head Record
Historically, Man United have dominated this fixture. In the previous 79 meetings between the sides, United have won 49 games compared to Fulham's 13 victories.
This will be the first meeting between the sides since a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in 2014, where Moyes' United famously attempted over 80 crosses in an attempt to break down a Fulham side that would eventually be relegated.
Recent Form
After a mini resurgence after the win against Newcastle, United's form has slumped once again. The Red Devils are without a win in their last four league games, with their last three points coming away to Bournemouth in early November.
|Manchester United
|Fulham
|Manchester United 2 -2 Arsenal (05/12)
|Fulham 1 - 1 Leicester (05/12)
|Southampton 2 - 2 Manchester United (01/12)
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham (02/12)
|Manchester United 1 - 0 Young Boys (27/11)
|Fulham 3 - 2 Southampton (24/11)
|Manchester United 0 - 0 Crystal Palace (24/11)
|Huddersfield 1 - 0 Fulham (05/11)
|Manchester City 3 - 1 Manchester United (11/11)
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Fulham (01/11)