Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Happy With Point Against 'Very Good' Everton Side

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez believes his side could have beaten Everton on Wednesday but says he was happy with a point after the 1-1 draw.

The Magpies took the lead at Goodison Park through Salomon Rondon but were pegged back just before half-time by Richarlison and the two sides had to settle for a point each.

Benitez said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "We were defending well and well organised, and doing a fantastic job, the only thing we were not expecting was the chances on the counter-attack that we could have been more clinical with.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"We scored a great goal but we still had two or three chances in the first half, and a couple of chances in the second half, it could have been different. 

"But we have to give credit to them, they are a good team and they played well. It was not easy to play against our team or break us down. At the end we were looking at getting three points one way or another but one point against a very good team can be fine.

"You cannot forget they have won their last four home games, they did well in the Merseyside derby too."

Newcastle switched to a back three on Wednesday and it proved a success as the hosts toiled in creating an opportunity to score the elusive third goal of the contest.

Benitez said: "We needed a back three because we have some problems with players being suspended and things like that which we have to manage, and try to be solid."

