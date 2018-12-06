Tony Adams Claims Aaron Ramsey's Contract Situation Is the Catalyst for Recent Performances

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams has claimed that the rise in Aaron Ramsey's recent performances is due to him trying to attract the interest of one of Europe's top clubs.

Ramsey's contract with Arsenal will expire at the end of the season and all talks of an extension between the club and Welsh international have failed to produce a result, meaning that the player could join any club in the summer on a free transfer.

No player has provided more assists as a substitute in a single Premier League season than Aaron Ramsey (4).



He is starting from the off at Old Trafford. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AnUWz2uZxK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2018

Prior to the match against Manchester United on Wednesday, where Ramsey was given a spot in the starting lineup as captain, Adams said his piece on BT Sport (via Express), insisting: “He’s obviously playing really well because he is a free at the end of the season.

“He’s trying to get himself the best club possible isn’t he. It’s a bit of a weird situation that.”

Adams believes that one of the main reasons for Ramsey's desire to leave the club is the departure of former manager Arsene Wenger, who was replaced by Unai Emery in May.

“The coach is obviously a lot different from Arsene,” Adams added. "He just concentrates on the team now and he’s getting them motivated.

“I would have taken seventh or sixth to be honest with you, don’t get me wrong, it’s a transitional year.

“The new coach has come in, there’s a hell of a lot of changes, the structure’s changed. You speak to everyone at Arsenal at the moment he’s completely not interested in the club, the training ground, all the development side that Arsene did.”

The midfielder joined Arsenal 10 years ago from Cardiff City in a £4.8m deal, and after two loan spells away returned to the club and cemented himself as one of Arsene Wenger's leading men.

Over the course of his career with the Gunners, Ramsey helped them claim three FA Cups and was chosen twice to be Arsenal's player of the year, with the last individual honour bestowed just last year.