Xherdan Shaqiri Hails Liverpool 'Bravery' & Reveals Jurgen Klopp Half-Time Message Against Burnley

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed Jurgen Klopp's half-time message, as he hailed Liverpool's fighting spirit to battle back and win 1-3 away at Burnley on Wednesday night.

A much-changed Reds side went a goal down in the second half after Jack Cork opened the scoring at Turf Moor. However, a quick response saw Liverpool level through a neat finish from James Milner, before substitute Roberto Firmino gave the visitors the lead.

Shaqiri sealed the win in the final moments after a fine counter-attacking move.

The Switzerland international spoke after the game about how 'tough' the evening was, while calling Liverpool 'brave' and revealing Klopp's instructions at half-time when the scores were still level.

“It is always tough to play here,” Shaqiri said via the Liverpool Echo. “I played with Stoke here and it was also a cold, rainy day. It is not simple to play this game but we managed it very well and we fully deserved to win.

“At half-time the manager just said we have to be more in the game, more lively in the game, and to win the ball more because a lot of times we played not forward but back.

“We weren't exactly perfect on the ball but in the second half we did better and scored three goals.

“We have to be brave in these games. We know we are going to have a lot of possession but obviously we have to defend well too.

“They scored, I don't know if it was a foul or not but they decided to give the goal. But we stayed calm and it was most important to take three points from here.”

With many changes to Klopp's regular staring lineup, Shaqiri also addressed the benefits of Liverpool's squad depth.

He added: "Obviously, it is not simple for the other players who did not play for a long time so in the first half they needed time to come into the game, but after that we managed it well and you can see we have a very strong team where everyone can play.

"You saw at the end of the game that I could sprint to the goal and score. He wants me to get on the ball and I tried a few times but it was not perfect.

"We played very well in the second half and it was important to manage the game, retain ball possession, stay brave and wait for our chances and be clinical in front of goal and we did that."