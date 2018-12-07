AC Milan vs Torino Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

AC Milan welcome Torino to the San Siro on Sunday evening for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Both sides ran out winners last weekend and they head into this game high on confidence which should add an extra edge as they aim to snatch points off their respective top half rivals. 

The Rossoneri took advantage of Lazio's slip up to break back into the top four in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Parma last weekend, whilst Torino sit just four points behind Milan in sixth.

Statistically, Milan should be considered favourites for this one, having not lost to Torino at the San Siro in 17 home meetings - winning 12 and drawing five. However, Torino are proving that they are well travelled, going undefeated in their last nine away Serie A matches. 

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Sunday 9th December
What Time Is Kick Off? 19.30 (BST)
Where Is it Played? San Siro 
TV Channel/Live Stream Eleven Sports Two

Team News


Gennaro Gattuso has a host of injuries to deal with as he prepares his side to face visiting Torino. No fewer than six names make up an injury plagued list, as Gattuso once again faces issues in picking a makeshift defence.

Ivan Strinic, Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia, Matteo Mussacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Alessio Romagnoli are all out of Sunday's game, where it is expected that Ricardo Rodriquez will play centre-back once more.

AC Milan v Chievo Verona - Serie AHowever, Gonzalo Higuain has returned after serving his two-match suspension and will return to the starting XI alongside Patrick Cutrone. 

Meanwhile, Walter Mazzarri has contrasting fortunes to that of the Milan boss, as his Torino squad is currently injury free and he will have free selection over his squad, barring any last minute complications. 

Simone Zaza might have to settle for a spot on the bench as Andrea Belotti is expected to play as the lone striker for Torino here, who will be hoping the forward can rediscover his 2015/16 form.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups


AC Milan Donnarumma; Laxalt, Rodriquez, Zapata, Abate; Calhanoglu, Bakayoko, Kessie, Suso; Cutrone, Higuain
Torino Sirigu; Djidji, Nkoulou, Izzo; Ansaldi, Rincon, Meite, Silvestri, Falque, Baselli, Belotti

Head to Head Record


Milan and Torino have played a big role in the history of Italian football, and subsequently have faced off against one another 165 times. Of these matches, Milan have won 66, Torino 40, and there has been 59 draws.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The last time Torino beat Milan was in the 2001/02 season as they recorded back to back 1-0 victories. Since then, Milan have recorded 11 wins and the two sides have fought out 10 draws - the end result of the last three.

Recent Form


These two sides have enjoyed relatively similar recent form. Both sides have lost one game in their last six matches and have recorded three victories and two draws.

Equally, both sides are on the back of back-to-back victories, as they look to extend their winning streak to three games in all competitions. 

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Milan have a fine home record thus far this season, recording five wins, one draw and one defeat to Juventus, although Torino fans will tell you that their team is performing superbly away from home this season, as they are yet to taste defeat in nine.

Here's a look at each sides last five fixtures:

AC Milan Torino
Milan 2-1 Parma 02/12 Torino 2-0 Sudtirol 06/12
Milan 5-2 F91 Dudelange 29/11 Torino 2-1 Genoa
Lazio 1-1 Milan 25/11 Cagliari 0-0 Torino
Milan 0-2 Juventus 11/11 Torino 1-2 Parma 10/11
Real Betis 1-1 Milan 08/11 Sampdoria 1-4 Torino 04/11
Prediction


This one is shaping up tough to call, given Milan's strong home record coupled with Torino's unbeaten away form it is shaping up that this will be the fourth consecutive draw between the two sides. 

Milan could be in fifth position before the game kicks off if Lazio are to beat Sampdoria, and that could add some additional pressure, giving that a Torino win would close the gap between the two sides to just one point. 

Milan also have a number of injuries and a makeshift defence to deal with which could work in Torino's favour, although expect Milan to be strong offensively. 

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Torino

