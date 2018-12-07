Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Attracting Interest From La Liga Following Late Derby Winner

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Liverpool's Divock Origi is reportedly on the radar of several European clubs, following his dramatic 96th minute winner against Everton last weekend. 

The Belgium international has played just 72 minutes of Premier League football this term and, despite his recent run in the team, could be tempted by a move elsewhere due to lack of game-time under Klopp.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Real Betis are said to be one of the potential suitors for the 23-year-old's signature.

According to reports from Spanish newspaper AS, the Spanish side are very much in the market for a striker this winter and Divock Origi may well be on their list of targets.

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2015, the former Lille frontman has made 80 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 times in all competitions. Origi, who can also boast a World Cup goal to his CV, spent last year on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but only managed to notch six times in 31 league appearances.


The Belgian international has a year and a half left on his current Liverpool contract but may be hopeful of more minutes under Jurgen Klopp, after grabbing a goal and an assist from just two league appearances this term - including, of course, a dramatic winner in the Merseyside derby.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

With Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge being Liverpool's only recognised second-string strikers, they would likely demand a hefty fee were they willing to sell Origi, with any replacement likely to come at a large price midway through the season.


Real Betis have also reportedly been offered the services of Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, but are said to be uninterested in the veteran Spaniard. 

