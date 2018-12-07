Liverpool 'Unlikely' to Recall Harry Wilson in January Despite Frank Lampard's Surprise Admission

Liverpool have the option to bring Harry Wilson back to the club from Derby in January if they wish to do so according to Derby manager Frank Lampard. However, while the Reds have the right to recall, they are highly unlikely to do so.

The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Liverpool in the summer before going out on loan to the Rams, where he has scored seven goals in 15 Championship appearances, and the Reds are thought to be delighted with how the loan is aiding his development.

The dip in form of their iconic front three of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, however, has led many to speculate that a January return for Wilson could be on the cards - something the Derby boss addressed, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“There is an element where Liverpool can call him back in early January. That is a conversation between the clubs," Lampard said.

“At the minute he’s our player, and of course we want him to stay our player for the course of the season because he is contributing.

“For me, he is here to progress, and he is progressing well. I hope he stays with us because I think we can work well for each other.”

And it appears Lampard may get his wish, as Telegraph journalist John Percy reports that Liverpool, who sit second in the Premier League, have no such plans on the agenda.

It's expected that Wilson - who has won Derby's 'Goal of the Month' competition for three months on the spin - is in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. However, with their regular attacking stable backed up by Daniel Sturridge, Xherdan Shaqiri and now the re-emergence of Divock Origi, it's likely that Wilson would find first team places hard to come by in the latter half of the season.

A place in the team at the beginning of the 2019/20 season is more likely, after Liverpool have had a few months to re-evaluate their squad.