Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Targets January Swoop for Liverpool Striker Dominic Solanke

By 90Min
December 07, 2018

Rangers have made Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke their 'number one' transfer target for the winter window, according to reports.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his attacking options in the New Year to help maintain his club’s title push in the Scottish Premiership, and is reportedly a big admirer of the 21-year-old, having previously worked with him at Liverpool.

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Current Rangers frontman and Scottish Premiership leading scorer Alfredo Morelos received a red card in Wednesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, and his frustrated manager is prioritising a new forward to increase competition for places within the squad, reports The Express.

Although he won his first England cap against Brazil over a year ago, Solanke has struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, and is yet to play a single minute for the Reds this season. 

Solanke who has continued to impress for the England Under-21s despite a lack of club game time is likely to be on the move next month, at least on a temporary basis with a loan switch previously mooted. However, the Express' report notes that Rangers could face stiff competition for the striker's signature, with Premier League sides BournemouthWolves and Huddersfield said to be keen.

Gerrard has gone back to his former employers for signings on several occasions, since taking over as Rangers manager. Promising midfielders Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent both moved from Anfield to Ibrox on loan deals this summer, while Jon Flanagan switched permanently after his contract on Merseyside was terminated.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Gerrard is also rumoured to be looking for a new number 10, with Southampton’s Steven Davis mooted as a possibility – but the 33 year old could be set for more game time under new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, having captained his side against Tottenham this week.

