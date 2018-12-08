Barcelona Defender Provides Update on Ousmane Dembele's Future Amid Arsenal Interest

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo has insisted that France forward Ousmane Dembele is ‘totally committed’ to Barcelona amid links of a move away from the Camp Nou – with Arsenal reportedly interested.

Dembele has endured a mixed start to life in Catalonia since completing a blockbuster move to the Spanish champions from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2017, effectively signed to replace Brazil superstar Neymar at the club.

However, despite featuring in France’s World Cup winning squad ahead of this season, Dembele has struggled to find his best form in a Barcelona shirt. Arsenal are said to be among the clubs interested in the winger, but Semedo told ESPN, via Mundo Deportivo: “He is an excellent player with a lot of potential and will help us a lot.

“He is totally committed to the team. Now he is more responsible and is showing it in the field. It must continue like this, and I am convinced that it will.”

Dembele’s career at the Camp Nou appears to be on a gradual upward curve. The Frenchman suffered extensive injury troubles during his debut campaign with the Catalan giants last season, and managed just four goals during his first season for Barcelona.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, the 21-year-old has already gone beyond that tally this season, with seven goals already to his name. However, disciplinary issues this term have once again seen Dembele’s Barcelona future called into question.

The former Dortmund star has been consistently linked with a big money move to the Emirates in recent times. Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was widely credited as the man responsible for bringing Dembele to the Bundesliga from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2016.

The winger went on to star for the current German league leaders, before moving on to Barcelona just one year later, thereby vindicating Mislintat’s choice during his time in Dortmund.

The German talent spotter has talked up Dembele once more, now as Arsenal’s recruitment chief, though concerns over the Frenchman’s likely price tag could prove decisive in any deal.

“When I saw Ousmane Dembele in an Under-18s game he hadn’t played for Stade Rennes’ first team,” Mislintat told German outlet Zeit. “My feeling told me, he’s a special player.

“Ousmane decided games with his actions. His ability to devise strategies on the pitch and use every inch of space was pure gold for us [at Dortmund].”

Aside from the Mislintat connection, Dembele also played alongside Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sokratis Papastathopoulos during their time with Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)