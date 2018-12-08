Bayern Munich 3-0 Nürnberg: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bavarians Thrash Die Legende

Bayern Munich moved up to second in the Bundesliga after defeating Nürnberg 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski headed home the opener, following a corner in the ninth minute, before doubling the lead in the 27th minute.

Franck Ribéry then added a third in the 57th minute to seal a first home league victory since mid-September for the Bavarians.

BAYERN MUNICH





Key Talking Point





The hosts dominated the first period and looked to get the ball out to their wide players, who possessed terrific quality from crosses. The Bavarians used this to their advantage, as Kimmich's brilliant delivery was headed home by Lewandowski for the opener.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Bayern moved the ball well and their swift passing tempo cause a myriad of problems or their opponents, who simply couldn't deal with FC Hollywood's offensive prowess. This was the case for their second of the match when Leon Goretzka's speculative effort cannoned off the bar and was dispatched home by Lewandowski, who could have had a first half hat-trick.

The second half continued in the same manner, as Bayern made it three with some brilliant approach play, which occurred after seizing onto an error from keeper Fabian Bredlow.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (5); Rafinha (5), Süle (6), Boateng (6), Alaba (6); Gnabry (5), Kimmich (6), Goretzka (6), Ribéry (7); Müller (6); Lewandowski (8*).





Substitutes: Thiago (5), Coman (5); Wagner (N/A).

STAR MAN - Robert Lewandowski had a poor game last time out in Bayern's last Bundesliga game at the Allianz Arena. He missed several big opportunities, which went on to cost the side. However, he looked like his usual goal-scoring self against Nürnberg.

19* goals ⚽

20 games 👕



Still 🔝... https://t.co/Ba3lNSiyrm — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 8, 2018

Lewa got into some dangerous positions and awaited the service from his teammates, which was spot-on and he did the rest. He did well to get ahead of the keeper to head home for the opener and then showed great instincts to react to the follow-up after Goretzka hit the bar.

WORST PLAYER - Serge Gnabry just didn't seem to be at his sharpest in the match. He got into some threatening positions but didn't seem to produce anything of any real quality. He managed to get to the byline on a few occasions, but his decision making let him down. The forward elected to shoot when the angle was against him and his deliveries from out wide rarely beat the first man.

NÜRNBERG





Key Talking Point





The away side didn't really get going and couldn't keep hold of the ball for very long in the first 45 minutes. They found it difficult to get out of their own half and even when they did, they didn't show enough quality to create much in Bayern's, with their final pass letting them down.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Despite Die Legende's improved performance in the second half, an error from their keeper Bredlow enabled Bayern to make it three and put an end to the contest.

They did, however, work the ball well at times and got into some promising positions, but again they couldn't make the most of their chances with Sebastian Kerk seeing his effort from inside the area blocked behind.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Bredlow (5); Goden (5), Margreitter (6), Mühl (5), Leibold (6); Erras (5), Rhein (5); Bauer (6), Kerk (6); Ishak (6*), Misidjan (5).





Substitutes: Ewerton (N/A), Petrák (N/A), Zreľák (N/A)

STAR MAN - There wasn't anyone in a Nürnberg shirt, who truly deserved the accolade, considering they didn't really get going. However, Mikael Ishak worked his socks off against Bayern. He chased several lost causes and did his utmost against two experienced and well-disciplined defenders. He tried to create chances for his side and did well to keep possession in tight areas of the field.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Fabian Bredlow didn't have the best of games in the Nürnberg goal. He made a couple of key saves at times, but was at fault for two of the three Bayern goals. He rushed off his line and was caught in no man's land, which allowed Lewandowski to head home from a corner, before his misplaced pass eventually led to Ribéry slotting home the third of the match. He was fortunate not to have conceded a fourth, when he rushed off his line during another set piece which eventually ended up in the net, but the referee had already blown for an alleged foul.

Looking Ahead





Next up, Bayern travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. A point in the Dutch capital will ensure the Bavarians finish as group winners.

Meanwhile, Nürnberg host ninth-placed Wolfsburg, hoping to end their four game winless run at home in the league and earn their first victory at the Max-Morlock-Stadion since the end of September.