BREAKING: Atlanta United Wins 2018 MLS Cup With Decisive Victory Over Portland

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

There's something amazing going on in the Dirty South right about now.

With a consummate performance that proved their class on the biggest stage, Atlanta United FC bested the Portland Timbers 2-0 before a home crowd of 73,019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to with the 2018 MLS Cup title in just their second season of existence.

Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar took care of the scoring for the Five Stripes, who capped off a rampant campaign with a proper send-off for manager Tata Martino, who will soon take the reigns of Mexico's national team.


And on the night, there was absolutely no question as to who really had the goods. Brad Guzan made multiple big boy stops between the sticks, Miguel Almiron was his normal virtuoso self pulling the strings of the attack, and Martinez delivered yet again to close out a season that already saw him take home Golden Boot and league MVP honors.

Cue up the OutKast, folks. It's time to party.

ATL UTD faces an uncertain future, as not only is Martino off to a greater test, but Almiron is a top candidate to depart for Europe. But for now, this team can celebrate the fact that it was not simply the most talented squad man-for-man in Major League Soccer in 2018, but that it gets to hoist a cup that some teams have spent more than 20 years chasing to no avail.

And they said Atlanta was a bad sports town, huh?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)