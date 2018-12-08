BREAKING: Atlanta United Wins 2018 MLS Cup With Decisive Victory Over Portland

There's something amazing going on in the Dirty South right about now.

With a consummate performance that proved their class on the biggest stage, Atlanta United FC bested the Portland Timbers 2-0 before a home crowd of 73,019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to with the 2018 MLS Cup title in just their second season of existence.

🏆 Atlanta United has won MLS Cup! pic.twitter.com/gMhcc9kFJ1 — Goal USA (@GoalUSA) December 9, 2018

Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar took care of the scoring for the Five Stripes, who capped off a rampant campaign with a proper send-off for manager Tata Martino, who will soon take the reigns of Mexico's national team.





And on the night, there was absolutely no question as to who really had the goods. Brad Guzan made multiple big boy stops between the sticks, Miguel Almiron was his normal virtuoso self pulling the strings of the attack, and Martinez delivered yet again to close out a season that already saw him take home Golden Boot and league MVP honors.

Cue up the OutKast, folks. It's time to party.

ATL UTD faces an uncertain future, as not only is Martino off to a greater test, but Almiron is a top candidate to depart for Europe. But for now, this team can celebrate the fact that it was not simply the most talented squad man-for-man in Major League Soccer in 2018, but that it gets to hoist a cup that some teams have spent more than 20 years chasing to no avail.

And they said Atlanta was a bad sports town, huh?