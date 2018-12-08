Daniele Rugani's Agent Reveals Napoli Made Approach for Juventus Defender During the Summer

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, Davide Torchia, has revealed that fellow Serie A rivals Napoli made an approach for the centre back over the summer.

Rugani was subject to intense interest over the summer, namely from Premier League side Chelsea, however the Italy international was also a transfer target for Napoli, however the Naples based club were politely turned away by Juventus, according to the defender's agent.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Speaking to Radio Marte, as quoted by Calciomercatio, Torchia said: "Napoli did request Rugani and they were very courteous about it. This was pleasing, but Juve never wanted to start any negotiations."

Despite Rugani's decision to remain in Turin, his game time this season has been limited somewhat due to Max Allegri's preference of a returning Leonardo Bonucci and Giogio Chiellini in the centre of defence, meaning the 24-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions.

Juventus have made a fine start to the season, with their recent win against Inter extending their lead at the top of Serie A to 11 points, while the Old Lady are assured of their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, as Rugani's agent talked up the quality of the squad at the Allianz Stadium.

Torchia added: "Juve constructed a huge squad of quality and quantity. Max Allegri brought his ideas in slowly, so now when Juve have the ball, they act like a three man defence and the wing-backs push up."

43—Juventus

42

41

40

39

38

37

36

35

34

33

32—Napoli

31

30

29—Inter



🧐🚜 pic.twitter.com/QNtUp5jNJs — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 7, 2018

Next for Juve is their final Champions League Group H game against Young Boys, with a win confirming top spot in the group ahead of the knockout stages later in the season.