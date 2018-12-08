How Barcelona Will Respond Following Report of PSG's €75m Move for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have maintained they have 'peace of mind' regarding Paris Saint-Germain's €75m offer for Frenkie de Jong and will continue their own pursuit of the talented midfielder.

The Ajax youngster has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe this season, with Manchester City, Barca and PSG all registering an interest in the 21-year-old, who has two goals in 22 appearances for the Amsterdam-based club this campaign.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Such is his talent that PSG have reportedly lodged a €75m bid to acquire the midfielder, however sources close to the Catalan club have confirmed they shall work 'calmly' as they look to sign De Jong.

As quoted by AS, one source said: "We have peace of mind in that sense, we continue working as before, calmly and knowing what steps to take," while another stated: "The field is planted and we water a lot, so we will have to have patient."





Despite reports emerging concerning the French side's colossal bid, De Jong has expressed his desire to stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena in January, claiming 'no deal' is in place for him to leave at the turn of the year.





The words of the central midfielder will be welcome ones for both Barcelona and City, who will be sure to target De Jong at the end of the season alongside PSG, in what could be one of the biggest transfer tug-of-wars of the summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong's form this season has also seen him make his international debut for the Netherlands, with the midfielder earning five caps since his first game in September, helping the Oranje reach next summer's UEFA Nations League finals, where they'll play England in the semi-finals.