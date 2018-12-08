Jose Mourinho Rules Alexis Sanchez Out for Rest of 2018 as Forward Returns to Chile for Rehab

December 08, 2018

Manchester United have given Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez permission to undergo rehabilitation back home in South America for a hamstring injury - again ruling him out for the remainder of the year in the process.

Despite cementing himself as one of the Premier League's finest players during his time at Arsenal, Sanchez's United career has been a huge disappointment since joining the club in January. The forward has failed to nail down a starting spot in Jose Mourinho's side, and there have been rumours that he's grown unhappy at the club.

Sky Sports are reporting that Sanchez has now been given permission to go to Chile in order to continue rehabilitation for a hamstring injury he recently sustained in training.

Manager Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying in relation to the injury: "No scans yet but the player [Sanchez] is experienced, the player knows what the injury is.

"And also, from the top of my experience, the painful scream, and the way the injury happened, I know that it is going to be for a long time. It is not a little muscular injury that, in one week or 10 days, the player is ready.

Speaking to MUTV as quoted by Sky Sports, Mourinho also played down the rumours that Sanchez had been left out of United's side in recent weeks because of ill discipline.

"The first thing I can say is that, in every other club, when a player is not playing, it's a simple manager's decision," he added. "In our club, when a player doesn't play, it's always (reportedly) because the player isn't behaving and has disciplinary issues. Of course, that's not the case again.


"He (now) has an important injury. I don't want to risk by saying for how long but, from the top of my experience, I would say he's not playing this year."

