Lyon Prepared to Sell Nabil Fekir in January as Kingsley Coman Calls for Bayern Move

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Lyon have refused to rule out a January sale of star man Nabil Fekir, putting multiple European clubs on alert over the possibility of him being available.

Fekir, who was strongly linked with Chelsea and Liverpool over the summer, eventually agreed to stay with the Ligue 1 side, but did not sign a new contract. A proposed move to Liverpool fell through at the time because of a problem with his medical - and he'd even been presented in Liverpool colours after images leaked of his interview with the club's TV channel.

He remained in France though, and has been in typically sparkling form netting four times and providing four assists in all competitions this season, showing that the summer rumours haven't effected him on the pitch.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, L'Equipe (via Get French Football News) are reporting that Lyon are not ruling out a January sale of Fekir. It's understood the club would prefer him to sign a new deal, and are pushing for him to do so, but in the event that he refuses they will open the door to a January move. The club have made their position clear, they prefer to lose him in January for a large fee than in the summer when their negotiating position is considerably worse.

This news will put both Chelsea and Liverpool on high alert as the January transfer window fast approaches. Chelsea still rely heavily on Eden Hazard for their creativity, and Liverpool need as much depth as possible if they're to challenge on multiple fronts.

They aren't the only two clubs that may be interested however. Speaking to AZ as quoted by GoalBayern Munich's Kingsley Coman reignited rumours that the Bundesliga club could look to make move for the Frenchman.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

"If Nabil Fekir would like to join us, I would welcome that, but that's what our management decides. I know that many young French players would like to play for Bayern, we are a huge team, one of the biggest in the world," Coman said.

It's understood Lyon would still be looking for €60m for their talisman, so it appears there could be a January battle for the attacking midfielder's signature.

