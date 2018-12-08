Maurizio Sarri Hints at New Chelsea Signing in January But Claims Spending 'Won't Solve Problems'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has suggested that the club could sign a new player in the January transfer window, while reaffirming that simply spending money won't their problems.

The Blues' recent 2-1 defeat to Wolves means Sarri's side have won just one of their last four in the Premier League, leaving the London club in the top four on just goal difference following their promising start to the season.

Despite their recent downturn in form, Sarri is hesitant to simply spend money when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, although admitted they could make a signing, providing that player can adapt to his style of play.

Asked about whether Chelsea needed to spend to stay in touch with Manchester City, as quoted by Sky Sports, Sarri replied: "Not always. We need to work and improve. We need to understand the style of playing.

"We need to change mentality - not because the old mentality was bad but it is not suitable with the new way of playing. Then after all this, maybe you need one player. But you cannot think you can buy 11 new players without problems. Then the problems will be the same. You have to create a new mentality and style of playing."

Chelsea's next Premier League game is against City at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian revealing how Pep Guardiola warned him about how difficult it would be to coach in England before arriving in west London this summer.

"He (Guardiola) said the first season is really very difficult," said Sarri. "For him, it was impossible in the first season to improve 20 players.

"He said in the first season, you have to work on only 14 or 15 players, otherwise you are in trouble, because you need too much time to improve all the squad."