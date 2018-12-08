Michael Owen Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Newcastle's PL Clash With Wolves on Sunday

Michael Owen has revealed he believes Newcastle will have the edge over Wolves when the sides meet at St. James' Park on Sunday.



The Magpies earned a hard fought draw on the road against Everton on Wednesday night, and after Saturday's results head into the game sat in 15th place just three points above the relegation zone.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

As for Wolves , they'll be full of confidence coming off the back of a very impressive 2-1 home win over Chelsea at Molineux on Wednesday, and will be looking to go as high as ninth in the Premier League table with a win.







Writing in his preview of the game for BetVictor , BT Sport pundit Owen offered his opinion by stating he believes Newcastle are more likely to win the game given Wolves' struggles away from home, whilst also heaping the praise on captain Jamaal Lascelles after his impressive performance against Everton during the week.

He wrote: "Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea at Molineux midweek, but they are struggling for goals on the road and if there is to be a winner at St James’s Park on Sunday then I feel it will be the hosts.

"I was very impressed with the Magpies defensively at Goodison midweek with the returning skipper Jamaal Lascelles outstanding in a three-man defence. It will be interesting to see if Rafa Benitez perseveres with the system back on home soil.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The former Newcastle man is clearly optimistic of a home win, and the home fans will certainly be hoping Rafa Benitez's men can deliver what would be their third win in their last four games at St. James' Park having not won any of their opening five home matches to start the season.

