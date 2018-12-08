Milan Set to Target Daniel Sturridge & Divock in Attempt to Bolster Attacking Options in January

Milan have turned their attention to Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi after they ended their interest in re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Swedish international is currently enjoying life in Los Angeles having signed for LA Galaxy in March, although there have been rumours of him returning to Europe.

Unfortunately, Milan have now ended their interest in the striker, and have instead turned their attention to a duo slightly closer to home.



DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

According to The Sun , Milan are now targeting Liverpool striking duo Origi and Sturridge with the pair struggling for game time and Anfield so far this season. Sturridge has managed just two Premier League starts this season along with seven substitute appearances, and has scored just two goals as he struggles to work his way into the starting 11.

As for Origi, he's started just once this season along with a single substitute appearance, where he scored a stoppage time winner against Everton in the Merseyside Derby in what has been his only goal of the season so far.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It doesn't look as though either player will be starting for the Reds anytime soon, and it now seems as a result that either of them may be on their way out in January.

Milan have been linked with a number of Premier League players in recent weeks, with Gennaro Gattuso also said to be interested in the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill from Chelsea. Could he provide a lifeline for Liverpool's striking duo who seem to be in desperate need for regular game time?

