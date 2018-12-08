Pep Guardiola Insists Man City Won't Face Champions League Ban Despite Alleged FFP Breaches

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that the club will not face a ban from the Champions League despite allegations of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. 

It's alleged that City's holding company paid £59.5m of Etihad's annual sponsorship deal, with only £8m coming from the airline, meaning the club could be banned from Europe's elite club competition as early as next season, should these allegations be found to be true. 

Guardiola however has revealed he's been given assurances from both the club's chairman,

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, and chief executive, Ferran Soriano, that City will not face a ban. 

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mail, he said: "We will not be banned, no. That's what I think because I have trust in my chairman, with my CEO, what they have explained to me. I have trust in them. [But] if it happens, because UEFA decide that, we will accept it and move forward."

City have all but confirmed top spot in Group F of the Champions League, with the Citizens needing just a point from their final group game against Hoffenheim this coming week, but not before a tough trip in the Premier League to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea

Despite the allegations, the club themselves have a strong stance on the matter, with their statement reading: "We will not be providing any comment on out-of-context materials purportedly hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people. The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear."

