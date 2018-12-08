Peter Crouch Claims That Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 'Brilliance' Is Slipping Under the Radar

December 08, 2018

In a show of strikers' solidarity, Peter Crouch has praised fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recent form, claiming that it has not been truly appreciated quite as it should be.  

Aubameyang has scored ten goals in the league so far and is the only player to have reached double figures at this stage of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund man is managing a goal every 113 minutes, and Crouch feels that Auba's exploits should be earning him more plaudits.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, the Stoke City target man stated just how baffled he was that nobody seems to be suitably impressed by the Arsenal striker's stunning recent form.


"What I'm struggling to work out about Arsenal's fantastic run is why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's on-field brilliance is not being highlighted more. He's a striker of the highest calibre and his record since coming to England has been phenomenal," he explained.

"If Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah or Sergio Aguero had been on a run of 20 goals in 27 games — his second in the 4-2 win over Tottenham was first class — we would be in a hurry to say how great they are, but it feels as if some people aren't paying attention to Aubameyang."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Crouch went on to say that the new look Arsenal have impressed him for the most part this season. He was ready to suggest that the club has re-found its willingness to 'fight' under new head coach Unai Emery. 

"Alexandre Lacazette has impressed me too and if they keep working in tandem as they have been, they are going to have a real chance of finishing in the top four. You know Arsenal are going to fight in games now and, for too long, that just wasn't happening enough," he elaborated. 

"The north London derby was a prime example. I know that there were not too many lads from north London on the pitch, but it felt that everyone who was playing for Arsenal knew what was at stake and how much it meant to everyone in the stadium.

"There were some incidents that could not be condoned, such as coins being thrown on the pitch and the dreadful incident with the banana skin, but I actually thought the game - with big challenges and some skirmishes - was exactly what football should be about in this country.

"It was passionate and committed and Arsenal showed those qualities in abundance. Watching how the Gunners develop throughout the second half of the season will be intriguing."

