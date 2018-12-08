River President Admits Negotiations Will Continue With Real Madrid Over Exequiel Palacios

The president of River Plate, Rodolfo D'Onofrio, has admitted the club "can't cut" the career of Exequiel Palacios amid his proposed transfer to Real Madrid.

Palacios, 20, is set to play at Los Blancos' home this weekend, as the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu following crowd troubles in Argentina ahead of the proposed date of the second leg in November.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

It could be the first of many games that Palacios plays in the Spanish capital, with his current club president at River Plate stating that talks between the two parties are set to continue following the final.

Speaking to MARCA, he said: "We are not currently talking about Palacios but about 20 days ago [Madrid director Emilio] Butragueno spoke to Enzo Francescoli about the player, but with a view to continuing negotiations later.

"The economic differences between Real Madrid and River are very large. It's very difficult to retain a player, but history tells us that the player sees a future opportunity and we can't cut his career.

"The club can't be closed and must open themselves up to negotiation. That a player from River goes to Madrid is also prestigious for River."

The midfielder has been courted by the La Liga for some time such is his talent, as Rodolfo D'Onofrio paid tribute to the Argentine midfielder ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid.

¡#River continúa su trabajo en Valdebebas! 🇪🇸



📸 Imágenes de un nuevo entrenamiento del Millonario.

⚽️ La final de la Copa Libertadores se acerca. ¡Vamos, River!#JuntosSomosMásGrandes ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VrQKsESEL7 — River Plate (@CARPoficial) December 7, 2018

He added: "He's at a great level, but I think it would be good to play for one more year in Argentina. However, that is not my decision. We will negotiate, Madrid know that.

"He is very young but he is very serious, and seems older than he is. A very complete player. If they really love him, the move would be ideal for both the player and Real Madrid."