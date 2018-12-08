Roma Make Enquiry Into Availability of Julian Weigl Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 08, 2018

Roma have made contact with Borussia Dortmund over the availability of midfielder Julian Weigl, with a view to signing the German on loan in January. Milan are also said to be interested in Weigl, who has slipped down the pecking order with Bundesliga leaders.

23-year-old Weigl has made just six appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring once. Since the summer arrival of both manager Lucien Favre and midfielder Axel Witsel, Weigl has found playing time hard to come by - Witsel in contrast has played in every league game for Dortmund this season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Roma have made contact with Weigl with regards to a loan move in January. Whilst Milan are also said to be monitoring the midfielder closely, they see Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas as a bigger priority. 

Roma have endured a disappointing start to the season; after finishing last season in third place, the Giallorossi sit 23 points behind leaders Juventus in seventh. The need for reinforcements is clear to see, and sporting director Monchi is looking to act. 

The Spaniard has allegedly already made contact with both the club and the player as he looks to bolster Roma's midfield in the coming transfer window. 

A move to Roma could do wonders for Weigl, who was considered a breakout star only a couple of seasons ago; his performances for club and country had earned him rave reviews and attracted interest from Europe's biggest clubs. 

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Although he has been cast aside in the new Dortmund regime, there's plenty of time for him to get his career back on track. 

