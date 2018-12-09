Carlo Ancelotti Jibe Provides Liverpool With Extra Incentive to Beat Napoli in the Champions League

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti has used his experience at Chelsea to mock the famous Anfield effect, claiming that he only has happy memories of Liverpool's ground. However, has he inadvertently provided his opponents with an extra incentive to win?

Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday and it is a must win game if Jürgen Klopp's side are to stand any chance of progressing. The one plus-point for the Reds is that the game is taking place at Anfield, a venue famous for its thunderous European atmosphere.

However, Ancelotti doesn't remember it in this way. He said: "I have lots of memories of Anfield - my last one is a good one because I won the title there with Chelsea", as reported by the Express.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He continued: "It's going to be a tough, exciting match. We'll go there and play our usual game. It would be counter-productive to try and park the bus. Besides anything else, that's not how we play.

"We'll try to boss the game and I'm sure the lads are ready and fired up to give their absolute all. We'll go there with an attacking mindset."

Losing to Chelsea at Anfield to give the Blues the title in the 2009/10 season will not be a fond memory for the Liverpool fans or players, and Ancelotti's reminder will not go down well. In fact, it is likely to inspire both the fans and the players to work even harder on Tuesday night to put things right.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, there is a good chance that Napoli will be the fresher of the two sides having rested their key players against Frosinone on Saturday. 

On the matter, Ancelotti said: "I rotated the squad not just to rest a few legs but also to give playing time to some of the other lads.

"I need everyone and this is the way forward. The lads who came into the team performed well. They all did good things.

"This game was a potential banana skin and we cleared it well."

Comparatively, in Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, Jürgen Klopp named a full-strength side and will be hoping his players recover in time for the all-important Champions League clash.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)