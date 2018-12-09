Crystal Palace Linked With £12m Move for Wantaway Chelsea Winger Victor Moses

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Chelsea's Victor Moses in January, with the Blues reportedly willing to sell the winger for £12m.

The Nigeria international has only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season under Maurizio Sarri and is unhappy about his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

A move to Palace would see Moses rejoin the club that gave him his debut in English football in 2007. The 27-year-old is a product of the Eagles' youth academy and played 58 times before moving to Wigan for £2.5m.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Reports in The Sun reveal that Palace boss Roy Hodgson could face competition in signing Moses from Claudio Ranieri's Fulham who are also monitoring his situation.

Moses joined Chelsea in 2012 for £10m and initially struggled to make an impression at Stamford Bridge, resulting in him being loaned out on three occasions to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Under former manager Antonio Conte, the versatile star was finally given an opportunity to establish himself, albeit at right-wing back.

The Nigerian made over 40 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign which saw the Blues win the Premier League title whilst he was also part of the team that won the FA Cup last season.

However, with new boss Sarri abandoning Conte's 5-3-2 formation for his preferred 4-4-3, Moses has fallen down the pecking order behind wingers Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

His only start of this year's campaign came in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool in September, and he has since been left out of Chelsea's squad completely for the previous nine Premier League fixtures.

