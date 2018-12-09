David Wagner Pleased With ‘Step in the Right Direction’ for Huddersfield Following Defeat to Arsenal

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was happy with his team’s positive performance despite being beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers lost the game in the 83rd minute when Lucas Torreira’s acrobatic finish secured all three points for the Gunners. The defeat sees Huddersfield slip back into the relegation zone into 18th place.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wagner said: “It's mixed emotions to be totally honest, we wanted to test ourselves to see if we can perform as we have in recent weeks and I think the players have done that.

John Early/GettyImages

“It was another step in the right direction in terms of performance because of the level of quality that the opponent had today. We can take this, go forward and I'm more than excited about the next games that we have in front of us.”

Saturday’s result saw Huddersfield fall to their third defeat in a row, all by one goal margins. 

Huddersfield frustrated Arsenal throughout the 90 minutes, as they remained stubborn in defence. However the Gunners finally broke them down, as they snatched all three points at the death.

Speaking about the Gunners, Wagner said: “We really have caused them some problems and gave them a fight. We really limited their qualities.

“In the end, because of a few minutes, we haven't got the result. It's frustrating, yes, but we have every reason to be proud of how we performed today.”

Huddersfield now sit 18th in the Premier League, two points off safety. Wagner’s side will be hoping to repeat last season’s heroics, when they secured top flight status in the closing stages of the season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However Wagner doesn’t seem worried about their position, saying: “The table at the minute is irrelevant. Everything is so tight that you have to make sure that you perform, that you show the spirit that is necessary to be successful and this is what the players have done in recent weeks.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)