Eddie Howe Describes Bournemouth's 4-0 Loss to Liverpool as 'Tough To Take'

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has admitted his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool was tough to take, but has claimed the controversial first goal changed the match.

Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium, but there was controversy over their first goal as Mohamed Salah appeared to be offside when Roberto Firmino's initial shot was taken.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking to the media after the game as quoted by AFCB.co.uk, Howe explained how he felt the first goal changed the dynamic of the game and bemoaned individual mistakes.

"It was a difficult match and a tough score-line to take. The first goal had a massive bearing on the game because I thought our shape had been good and Liverpool hadn’t opened us up at that point. The first goal shouldn’t have stood.

"We got ourselves back in the game and I felt it was well setup at half-time for us but we started to make some individual mistakes that really hurt us. At the end of the first period we had showed more of what we’re capable of. The second goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of us a little bit and the game became more difficult then."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Howe also provided an update on Callum Wilson's fitness for Cherries fans who will be understandably worried about the condition of their star striker.

"We missed Callum today. He brings us that unique mix of physicality and pace which I think would have troubled Liverpool’s back-line more than we did today. That’s no criticism of the lads who did play.

Liverpool too strong for us as we're well beaten at Vitality Stadium.



The report 👉 https://t.co/i2mxAHnyzw#BOULIV // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/hoXo25khRW — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 8, 2018

"I don’t think his injury is going to be long-term. He’s got a grade one hamstring injury, so we’ll try to get him fit for Wolves." Howe added.