Former Gunners Ace Ian Wright Lauds the Impact of Arsenal's Summer Signing Lucas Torreira

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Ian Wright has praised the impact that Lucas Torreira has made since joining Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer for £26m. 

The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has appeared in every Premier League game for the Gunners this season and has established himself as a key member of Unai Emery's squad at the Emirates.

Already a favourite amongst Arsenal fans due to his tenacious tackling as well as his eye for a pass, Torreira has started to add goals to his game in recent weeks. 

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The 22-year-old scored his first ever goal for the Gunners in their 4-2 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London Derby last week before netting a sensational acrobatic winner against Huddersfield yesterday.

Despite having an abundance of creativity going forward, Arsenal have suffered considerably in recent times from the absence of a defensive midfielder, especially since Alex Song's departure to Barcelona in 2012.

Speaking to BBC Sport as quoted by thesportreview, Ian Wright declared that Torreira could be the player to fill the void for the Gunners in midfield by admitting that: "[Torreira is] the guy we have been looking for in the past three or four seasons.

Charles Pertwee/GettyImages

"Arsenal supporters wanted to know when are we going to sign a defensive midfielder. We have got the guy we needed.

"He was magnificent [against Tottenham]. The way he plays, he is everywhere on the pitch. He gets into positions where he can get into people."

Torreira's ability to control the tempo of a game has drawn comparisons from some Arsenal fans with former players Patrick Viera and Gilberto Silva who both played in a similar position to the Uruguayan.

The Gunners have undoubtedly improved since they purchased the midfielder in the summer transfer window and are currently fifth in the Premier League.

Emery's men face Qarabag at the Emirates in the Europa League on Thursday having already secured their place in the last 32 and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 22 games in all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)