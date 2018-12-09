Former Liverpool Midfielder Jan Molby Criticises Naby Keita and Fabinho for Recent Performances

Former Reds legend Jan Molby has come out in criticism of two of the club's most recent signings. The 55-year-old recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the performances thus far of Naby Keita and Fabinho, both of whom joined Liverpool this summer.

Molby, a former midfielder himself, has labeled the duo entrusted to enforce Jurgen Klopp's side as disappointing - claiming they have not 'lived up to our expectations' this season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Merseyside outfit opted to invest heavily in the midfield department this summer, making a number of high profile midfielder signings which included Xherdan Shaqiri as well as the aforementioned duo.

But the Dane - who played 239 times for Liverpool over a 12-year spell - has stated that the instant impact of Keita and Fabinho has not been good enough.

“The club invested heavily in midfield to give us more options but Naby Keita and Fabinho have not lived up to our expectations,” Moldby said, as quoted in the Sunday Post.

“It’s a bit unfair as maybe they need time, but the truth remains for Liverpool to have continued upward progression from last season, these two should have done more."

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The Danish footballing legend elaborated on his criticism, highlighting the creative talents within rivals clubs who seem more capable of linking midfield to attack.

“The forwards have been isolated a bit this season," he explained. "You look at where Manchester City go. They get David Silva to involve the forwards and Spurs have Christian Eriksen.

“The plan has been for Keita or Xherdan Shaqiri to do that, but it has not quite come off.”

"It’s the start to a big week and a really good one. Four goals and a clean sheet is the perfect way to start" - @andrewrobertso5



Next up, Napoli and Man Utd at Anfield.👊 pic.twitter.com/Peb57ZT0oG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2018

It's early days yet, but it would be seem fair to hope that, sooner rather than later, at least one of the multi-million pound signings will start to make more consistent contributions to the team.

However, Liverpool will need more than just their midfielders to perform this week as they face a crucial Champions League decider against Napoli in the UCL midweek before facing Manchester United in the league on Sunday.