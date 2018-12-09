Former Liverpool Midfielder Jan Molby Criticises Naby Keita and Fabinho for Recent Performances

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Former Reds legend Jan Molby has come out in criticism of two of the club's most recent signings. The 55-year-old recently voiced his dissatisfaction with the performances thus far of Naby Keita and Fabinho, both of whom joined Liverpool this summer.

Molby, a former midfielder himself, has labeled the duo entrusted to enforce Jurgen Klopp's side as disappointing - claiming they have not 'lived up to our expectations' this season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Merseyside outfit opted to invest heavily in the midfield department this summer, making a number of high profile midfielder signings which included Xherdan Shaqiri as well as the aforementioned duo.

But the Dane - who played 239 times for Liverpool over a 12-year spell - has stated that the instant impact of Keita and Fabinho has not been good enough. 

“The club invested heavily in midfield to give us more options but Naby Keita and Fabinho have not lived up to our expectations,” Moldby said, as quoted in the Sunday Post.

“It’s a bit unfair as maybe they need time, but the truth remains for Liverpool to have continued upward progression from last season, these two should have done more."

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The Danish footballing legend elaborated on his criticism, highlighting the creative talents within rivals clubs who seem more capable of linking midfield to attack.

“The forwards have been isolated a bit this season," he explained. "You look at where Manchester City go. They get David Silva to involve the forwards and Spurs have Christian Eriksen.

“The plan has been for Keita or Xherdan Shaqiri to do that, but it has not quite come off.”

It's early days yet, but it would be seem fair to hope that, sooner rather than later, at least one of the multi-million pound signings will start to make more consistent contributions to the team.

However, Liverpool will need more than just their midfielders to perform this week as they face a crucial Champions League decider against Napoli in the UCL midweek before facing Manchester United in the league on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)