Jason McAteer Reveals the Two Key Leaders in Liverpool's Dressing Room This Season

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer believes that Jordan Henderson and James Milner have become integral figures in Liverpool's dressing room this season, as they look to lead the Reds to Premier League glory.

Whilst Henderson is the official captain of Liverpool, Milner has been the one wearing the armband recently as Henderson has found himself on the bench. However, as Henderson entered the fray on Saturday the captain's armband was handed over; highlighting the respect between the two Englishmen.

Such acts led McAteer to believe that Milner and Henderson are the gel which keeps the Liverpool dressing room together.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking to beIN Sports as reported by the Express, he said: “You can see there’s a tremendous team spirit and camaraderie amongst the lads. They all muck in together, they’re all looking out for each other.

“James Milner and Jordan Henderson, obviously they’re at the forefront of that and making sure that happens.

“And you can understand why from the careers they’ve had, they know what it takes to challenge – certainly James Milner.”

Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, in tandem with Manchester City's surprise 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, means that the Reds are currently top of the Premier League table. Jürgen Klopp was hugely impressed with what he saw against the Cherries and was keen to heap praise on hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah.

There was only ever going to be one winner... 🤩@MoSalah is our @carlsberg Man of the Match! 💫 pic.twitter.com/RZiASDvpjA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2018

However, Liverpool cannot rest on their laurels as they face a tough week ahead. Klopp's side have daunting fixtures against Napoli and Manchester United, with the clash against Napoli of utmost importance.

The Reds risk crashing out of the Champions League at an early stage if they cannot beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 or by a margin of two goals should Napoli score. Having lost the reverse fixture 1-0, this could well be Liverpool's toughest test of the season thus far.