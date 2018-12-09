Jurgen Klopp Lauds His Liverpool Side After 'Perfect Result' Against Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his Liverpool side after they swept aside Bournemouth in convincing fashion.

The Reds never looked in any danger down on the south coast, and a Mohamed Salah hat trick plus a Steve Cook own goal was enough to see the Reds leave Bournemouth with a 4-0 victory and all three points.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking at his post-match press conference as quoted by LiverpoolFC.com, Klopp expressed his feelings on the game, stating there were things his side could've done better.

"Pretty much [it was a perfect result]. Football is a game in which you will never see a perfect game. In the end when you see how it developed, especially with the scoreline at the end, it is perfect, but in the game we had a lot of things we could have done better."

The German also spoke of his admiration for Bournemouth and manager Eddie Howe.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"The counter-attacking threat of Bournemouth is massive. They are really good in that, even though I know Bournemouth had to replace three very important players for them today, but still we controlled it.

"I think Eddie Howe is one of the best managers I’ve ever met, to be honest, so how could I say anything different?"

Klopp's Liverpool now face the tough test of a north west derby against Manchester United next weekend. This win will be the perfect preparation however, and the Reds will be full of confidence for the visit of Mourinho's men.

