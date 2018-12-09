Man Utd Hold Meeting With Napoli to Discuss £90m Move for Kalidou Koulibaly

By 90Min
December 09, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations with Napoli for Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, ahead of a potential £90m move in the January transfer window.

Since moving to Napoli in 2014, Koulibaly has established himself as one of the world's finest midfielders. Former manager Maurizio Sarri helped develop the defender, and he is now one of the most wanted centre-backs in Europe.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

News of the meeting between United and Napoli comes from The Times, who claim that Jose Mourinho's side are keen to organise a January transfer for the defender. However, they have been quoted a price of over £90m, with Napoli reluctant to allow their star centre-back to leave the club.

Koulibaly is said to be keen on making the move, even encouraging United to contact the Serie A side.

United's search for a central defender during the summer was well documented, with the club reportedly targeting the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Diego Godin and Jerome Boateng. However, they failed to land any of their primary targets, much to the frustration of Mourinho.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Portuguese manager is also said to lack confidence in United's willingness to meet Napoli's asking price, with many reports suggesting the Red Devils are reluctant to authorise any expensive deals.

The club are believed to prefer a younger defensive target, meaning they may steer clear of a big-money move for 27-year-old Koulibaly.

It has been suggested that United are unimpressed with Mourinho's transfer targets. He was insistent that the club signed Brazilian midfielder Fred during the summer, beating rivals Manchester City to his signature, but he is yet to impress at Old Trafford.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United have suffered greatly with defensive injuries in recent weeks, with the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof forced into periods on the sidelines. They currently sit 6th in the Premier League, having kept just two clean sheets since the start of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)