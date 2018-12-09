Ralph Hasenhuttl to Use Clear Schedule to Teach Southampton His Preferred Playing Style

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he is eager to use Southampton's relatively clear schedule this week to teach his players how he expects them to play.

After arriving on Thursday to replace Mark Hughes, Hassenhuttl had just two days with his new squad ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff City, which ended in a 1-0 defeat. However, he now has a full week with the players ahead of Arsenal's visit to St Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

In an interview with Southampton's official website, Hassenhuttl admitted he is keen to use the time to instil a new style of play in his squad. He said: “It’s the most important week in the next month, because we have enough time to work on a lot of things.

“There are a lot of things that are not autonomous and are not habits, which is what we want to see. We have time now, and we need fill this time with impacts.”

The defeat left Southampton 19th in the Premier League, and Hassenhuttl was quick to praise the travelling fans who remained supportive of the team, despite the frustrating result.

He added: “I was very glad they had such a good feeling. It is what the guys need in this moment.

“I think they feel we tried everything, and they helped us to stay focused until the last minute. I think they know it’s a tough time and we have a lot of problems at the moment, but they help us, and I hope we can pay back everything they gave us.”

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Southampton have the fewest number of wins out of any team in the Premier League, their one win being a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace in early September.





With upcoming tests against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, Hasenhuttl will undoubtedly be keen for his side to adapt to his preferred style and tactics as soon as possible.