Sean Dyche Delighted With Burnley's 'Resilient Performance' in Win Against Brighton

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was pleased with his side's 'resilient performance' that helped them secure a 1-0 win against Brighton.

James Tarkowski's third league goal of the season in the first half decided the game on what was a wet and windy afternoon at Turf Moor, as the win ended a recent run of eight league games without victory for the Clarets.

While his side had to weather a late storm from the visitors, Dyche was delighted to leave the game with all three points in what was a tight game between the two.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It certainly feels better than some results recently. It was a very resilient performance and more like us.

"We know there's more ability to come from the players but we needed to get back to a basic framework that works for us and has worked for us so many times.

"That was on show today against a side that do equally keep it tight, so we didn't think it was going to be a flurry of goals. We thought it might be a tight game and it ended up being exactly that."

The win sees Burnley climb out the relegation zone into 17th place in the Premier League,

with Dyche believing it's a result that's been coming following recent performances.

He added: "We are slowly but surely making sense of it and remodelling the mental side of the game with the players and reminding them, not just of their ability levels, but of the basics. You have to do the basics well and I think everyone outside the top six has to do that.

"Three of the last four [games], we've looked more like ourselves. We haven't got the results, but we've looked more like ourselves, and that was on show again today."