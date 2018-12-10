Joe Gomez Commits Future to Liverpool With New Long-Term Anfield Contract

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has committed his future to the Reds by signing a new 'long-term' contract that promises to keep him at Anfield for at least the next few years.

After overcoming two years of injury hell, Gomez has become an important player for Jurgen Klopp's team over the last 18 months and is now a regular pick for England as well.

"Signing this new deal means the world to me," the player told LiverpoolFC.com"I've been at the club a few years now and have had the pleasure to play for Liverpool and experience what that means, so I am delighted to get the chance to extend my contract here.

"I love the club, I love playing and learning here, and I am happy for that to continue."

A lower leg fracture suffered earlier this month in the Premier League over Burnley is set to keep 21-year-old Gomez sidelined until the New Year. Prior to that he had started 12 of Liverpool's previous 14 league fixtures this season and was a Champions League regular as well.

Speaking about his Liverpool career as a whole, the former Charlton Athletic youngster said: "There have been a lot of highs and lows, it's my fourth season now and every one has been different. Obviously I would like to have had a few less setbacks along the way, but it has all been part of my journey - one that I have loved and embraced. I have learned so much.

"There have been good times on the pitch as well. Hopefully that can continue. I am learning under a great manager and great coaching staff and have all the tools around me to keep progressing and learning. I am looking forward to it."

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Injury cruelly ruled Gomez out of last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid and cost him a place in England's World Cup squad.

