Marco Silva Set for Hostile Watford Reaction as Troy Deeney Promises to 'Smash' Richarlison

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Former Waford boss Marco Silva and star player Richarlison will not be greeted warmly by their former club on Monday night, when the pair face their old team with new club Everton for the first time since they left Hertfordshire.

Silva was appointed by Everton in May and it was reported at the time that Watford could take legal action against the Toffees after the efforts to hire him the previous November were considered an illegal approach. This led to him to be blamed for destabilising the Hornets enough to send the club into a spiral of bad results, and seeing the Portuguese manager eventually get sacked.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Silva, who was replaced by Javi Gracia, is certainly not a popular figure among Watford fans after later taking up Everton's offer, and the Daily Star reports that supporters are planning to take along rubber snakes to the game at Goodison Park with which to greet him.

Richarlison is unlikely to get quite the same hostile reception following his £40m summer move to Everton after just one season at Watford, although his former captain Troy Deeney had admitted that he will have to 'smash' the Brazilian.

"I'm going to have to smash him. On Monday he's the enemy," Deeney is quoted as saying by The Sun.

Yet far from harbouring a grudge towards Richarlison, the Hornets skipper accepts why the young forward took the opportunity to move on and continue to develop his promising career.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I wasn't disappointed [when he left] because you can understand it," Deeney said. "Business-wise it was a no-brainer for the money. You can see his potential daily, his enthusiasm for football is up there and he's now getting the national team looking at him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)