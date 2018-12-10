Newcastle Fans Lambast 'Lazy' Kenedy for Failing to Track Back for Wolves' Winning Goal

By 90Min
December 10, 2018

Newcastle fans have torn into winger Kenedy following his lack of effort in what turned out to be the winning goal in the Magpies' loss to Wolves on Monday night.

After playing the last half an hour with ten men, Newcastle entered stoppage time holding what may have been a vital point at home to Wolves in their bid to avoid slipping to the relegation places.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, just prior to entering added time, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez decided to make a switch, bringing on Chelsea loanee Kenedy to replace Christian Atsu - seemingly with the intent to provide extra defensive cover in a bid to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

However, as Wolves broke forward, their right-back Matt Doherty - who had been playing all 90 minutes - ran straight past Kenedy with the Brazilian seemingly having a care in the world as he jogged back towards his own goal. Doherty went on to score, winning the game for Wolves with just minutes left, but it was Kenedy's lack of effort that angered Newcastle fans on Twitter.

The game was full of controversy, as Mike Dean sent off DeAndre Yedlin before failing to spot a clear penalty and potential red card at the other end of the pitch when Ayoze Perez was elbowed in the face. Even so, the Magpies were in with a shout of earning a draw before Wolves' winner, and Kenedy will need to earn back the Toon Army's trust next weekend when Newcastle face Huddersfield. 

